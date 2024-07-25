Two-day Guddekal Balasubrahmanya Swamy Adi-Kruthike festival begins on July 28

The two-day Adi-Kruthike Jatra Mahotsava, an annual fair, to be held on Guddekal Balasubrahmanya Swamy Temple premises at Guddekal in Shivamogga will begin on July 28. Hundreds of devotees from different parts of Shivamogga district and outside are expected to take part.

D. Rajashekharappa, president of Sri Balasubrahmanya Temple Trust, which organises the event, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday that the trust had made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. Special attention had been given to the safety of the devotees, basic facilities for the people witnessing the religious event. The Trust had discussed with the district police the security arrangements on the temple premises, he said.

The Trust has installed 32 CCTV cameras on the premises to keep a vigil on those who try to cause mischief during the festival. The police would deploy its staff to ensure the safety of the devotees, he said.

As part of the festival, hundreds of devotees carry kavadi, a wooden pole, on their shoulders or pierce their cheeks with spears (vela), to fulfil their vows. When it was brought to the attention of Trust president Rajashekhar that piercing spears in cheeks was banned under the anti-superstition law passed by the Karnataka government, he said that members of the Trust would not know who would come with spears pierced. “We only welcome such devotees and make arrangements for the removal of spears after the ceremonies. However, we are not in support of such things. In fact, we also insist on devotees not piercing their skin with spears,” he said.

