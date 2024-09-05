Two-day Gaganachukki Jalapatothsava from September 14

The festival of waterfalls at Gaganachukki in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district will be held on September 14 and 15.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 14 and the waterfalls will be illuminated to mark the occasion.

This was stated by P.M. Narendraswamy, MLA, Malavalli, on Thursday. He said the waterfalls would be illuminated with laser lights and the festival was being held to promote tourism and also draw the youth in more numbers.

He said events like Jalapatothsava was essential to promote tourism and there were plans afoot to develop Gaganachukki into a major tourist destination.

He said a proposal has been submitted to the Centre to develop Gaganachukki as a centre to promote various sporting activities apart from creating a walking path surrounding the riverine island. In addition, a tourism circuit connecting places of interest in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar would also be developed to give a thrust to tourism industry in the region.

Mr. Narendraswamy said that tourism promotion would also result in job creation for the local community.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar said that local cultural troupes have been given preference in the cultural programmes to be held for two days. The cultural programmes will start at 2 p.m. on both days and go on till 10.30 p.m. and feature an ensemble of musicians and artistes from different genres.

On September 15, Ravi Basrur, music composer, lyrist, and director, will perform live to entertain the audience. Mr.Narendraswamy also launched the logo of the festival of waterfalls on the occasion. Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, Additional Superintendent of Police Thimmaiah and others were present.