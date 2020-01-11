Two-day folk-theatre fest in Dharwad

Sri Maharshi Valmiki Nayak Development Association of Chikmalligwad has organised a two-day Janapada Utsav and drama festival at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on January 13 and 14.

Association president Mahadev Doddmani told presspersons here on Satur that writer Ninganna Kunti will inaugurate the programme on January 13 at 5 p.m. Joint Director of Kannada and Culture K.H. Chennur, writer Hanumakshi Gogi, Manjula Yeligar and S.S. Chikmath will be guests at the inaugural ceremony.

Kannada play Heng Bantu Hanga Hotu, written by Suresh Katkar and directed by Chennabsappa Kale, will be staged after the inaugural session, he said. Various folk troupes will present dance and music performances on January 14 at 5 p.m. After the performances, the valedictory ceremony of the festival would be held followed by the staging of the historical play Chanakya by Nataraj Kala Balaga of Hubballi, he said.

Mr. Doddmani said that the event was part of association’s attempt to popularise folk art forms and theatre activities, particularly among the younger generation.