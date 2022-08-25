Two-day film festival from tomorrow

A two-day film festival is being organised by Manujamata Cineyana, in association with Janaranga, in Kalaburagi on Saturday and Sunday.

Kiran Ganjoor, member of Manujamata Cineyana, and Shankrayya Ghanti of Janaranga addressing a press conference here on Thursday said the seven films, including two documentaries and two short films, will be screened under the title — ‘Contemporary Cinema - Dalit and Black Resistance’.

Three films, including Kosa (Hindi), Writing with Fire (Hindi), and The Pig (Tamil), will be screened on Saturday; and Chouranga (Hindi), Sondhyani (Hindi), The Discreet Charm of Savarnas (Tamil and English) and Dhammam (Tamil) will be screened on Sunday.

After each film, an interactive session will be conducted in which students and research scholars will express their views about the films. The programme will be held at Janaranga auditorium at GDA Layout in Tilak Nagar in city.