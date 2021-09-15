Two-day expo from tomorrow

The Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering, Kalaburagi, will be organising a two-day Start-up Expo, Thinkathon, on the college campus from Friday.

Vice-principal of the college S.S. Kalashetty, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that the event is being jointly organised by the college and Manomaya Studio.

Dr. Kalashetty said that more than 30 people with new start-up ideas related to information technology, robotics, tourism, food processing unit and over-the-top (OTT) platform have registered their names to take part in the expo.

The purpose of the expo is to provide a comprehensive entrepreneurship platform for start-ups.

Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani will be inaugurating the expo.