Two-day DFRL meet in Mysuru on futuristic strategies for troops

December 05, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) is conducting a national conference on “Futuristic strategies for the sustainment of troops in different terrains” at Southern Star here on December 7 and 8.

U.K. Singh, Director General (Life Sciences), DRDO, Delhi will inaugurate it.

The conference is an effort to bring researchers, tri-service users, industry participants, and academics on a common platform to debate the current challenges faced by all stakeholders and to develop concepts for technical solutions, a release said here.

It also creates a common forum where past experiences, difficulties, and future course of action will be imagined and discussed, it said.

The conference will be inaugurated at 4 pm on December 7. Cmde Manoj Sharma, director, PDCV, NHQ, New Delhi and R. Umamaheshwaran, Director, HSFC, ISRO, Bengaluru will be the guests of honour.

