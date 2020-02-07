Two-day ‘cyclotsava’ to feature duathlon

A ‘cyclotsava’ aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of cycling will be held in Hubballi on February 15 and 16.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Chairman of Hubballi Bicycle Club (HBC) Anand Baid said that on the first day, 50-km and 100-km cycling events will be held.

It will commence from KLE Institute of Technology from 6 a.m. onwards on February 15.

He said on February 15 at 6.30 p.m., an interaction with three sports and fitness achievers will be held at KLE Institute of Technology.

Mr. Baid said that there will be a duathlon [which comprises cycling and running] on February 16, and winners will get trophies and cash prizes worth a total of ₹1.5 lakh.

Kaustubh Saunshikar, HBC member, said that the duathlon will be held in sprint [3-km run, 16-km cycling, and 2-km run] and power [8-km run, 32-km cycling, and 4-km run] categories.

Those interested in participating in duathlon can visit http://bit.ly/hbcduathlon or call HBC helpline at 9108507179.