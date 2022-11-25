Two-day conference of Karnataka Medicolegal Society on ’Collaborative Forensics’ commences

November 25, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The 30 th annual state conference of Karnataka Medicolegal Society (KAMLSCON 2022) began in the city on Friday with over 200 participants from across the country.

It is being hosted by the JSS Medical College’s Department of Forensic Medicines and Toxicology and the theme is ‘’Collaborative Forensics’’.

The organisers said the conference is designed to bring various professionals and experts actively involved in the scientific investigation of crime and to discuss and deliberate about the current trends and developments in the field of forensic medicine and allied branches like cyber forensics, forensic anthropology and criminology.

The conference aims to identify the areas for collaboration of forensic medicine with allied branches for effective and efficient medicolegal investigations, for applying the collaborative approach in forensic research and implementing collaboration in UG and PG medical education.

H.V. Chandrakanth, Professor of Forensic Medicine, JSS Medical College, and M. Arun, Professor and Head of Forensic Medicine in the same college, said with ever increasing awareness regarding execution of crimes in the society, there is a need to upgrade the knowledge, skills and performance on the part of doctors and cyber experts who are directly involved in scientific investigations of crime. They said adequate training was also essential for PG students of forensic medicine, forensic scientists, police officers and lawyers. Hence the conference intends to explore the possibilities of collaboration of forensic medicine with other allied branches, they added.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Upalokayukta, Government of Karnataka, and former judge, High Court of Karnataka, inaugurated the conference and underlined the importance of doctors and the medical field to ensure the maintenance of societal health. He said this apart they were also part and parcel of the judicial system in administration of justice which was dependent on several components including the investigating agencies, cyber experts etc and hence had an additional responsibility in assisting the justice system.

The conference will feature guest lectures and plenary sessions besides an innovative quiz and will also recognise the outstanding performances of PG medical students and faculty of forensic medicine.

Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education, B. Manjunath, Registrar, H. Basavanagoudappa, Principal, JSS Medical College and others were present.