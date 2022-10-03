Two-day Brahmin State-level conference in Kalaburagi from Oct. 8

The Brahmin Organisation of India (BIO), Karnataka a unit of Bhagwan Parshuram Brahmin Charitable Trust, will hold a State-level conference in Kalaburagi on October 8 and 9.

Sri Satyatma Tirtha Swami of Uttaradi Mutt will inaugurate it. Founder president of Bhagwan Parshuram Brahmin Charitable Trust Pt. Sukhbir Sharma and its secretary Dhananjay Mansabdar and organising secretary Dr. Ravi will take part.

Krishnaji Kulkarni, conference organizer, addressing presspersons said that a shobhayatra will be taken out from Ram Mandir to the Khamitkar Kalyana Mantap, were the conference will be held.

The conference would discuss the uplifting of the marginalised Brahmin community members. The economic status of most of the Brahmin community even today is still in the category of lower middle class strata, he added.

The BIO has decided to set up a coaching centre in Kalaburagi for the prospective examinees for civil service exams.