Two-day BJP State Executive in Hubballi from Tuesday

HUBBALLI

24 December 2021 20:39 IST

Nearly 600 delegates, including Ministers and legislators, expected to participate

After a decade, Bharatiya Janata Party’s State Executive meeting will be held in Hubballi and is scheduled to take place on December 28 and 29. A preparatory meeting was held in the city on Friday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi, State General Secretary of BJP Mahesh Tenginakai said that the State Executive meeting will deliberate on organisational issues and steps to be taken for further strengthening the party in the State. Various national level leaders of the BJP are scheduled participate in the meeting.

He said that because of the pandemic, State Executive meetings were not held of late. Mangaluru, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Davangere are the other cities that have hosted the State Executive meeting of the BJP so far. Nearly 600 delegates, including Ministers and legislators, are expected to participate in the State Executive meeting.

Preparatory meeting

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and others took part in a preparatory meeting pertaining to the State Executive meeting here on Friday.

Addressing the volunteers, Mr. Shettar said that 37 committees have already been set up and responsibilities allocated to them to ensure that the meeting is held successfully and without any hassles.

Mr. Joshi emphasised the need for cutting unnecessary expenditure and throwing focus on highlighting the good work done by the BJP Government. The programme should be conducted in such a way that it should be appreciated by the people of Hubballi-Dharwad. In the exhibition section, important projects pertaining to the region, including the bypass road and IIT, should be highlighted, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to come to Hubblali on January 10 for inauguration of the bypass road and for initiating other works. MLA and president of Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagar Zilla Unit of the BJP Arvind Bellad presided over the meeting.

Mahesh Tenginakai, Lingaraj Patil, Nagesh Kalburgi and other office-bearers of the BJP were present.