Two CSRTI technologies handed over for commercialisation at Bharat Tex Expo 2024

March 02, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Two technologies developed by CSRTI in Mysuru handed over for commercialization at Bharat Tex Expo 2024 held in New Delhi recently. CSRTI director Gandhi Doss (second from right) and Member Secretary of Central Silk Board P. Sivakumar (extreme right) are seen in the photograph.

Two technologies developed by CSRTI in Mysuru handed over for commercialization at Bharat Tex Expo 2024 held in New Delhi recently. CSRTI director Gandhi Doss (second from right) and Member Secretary of Central Silk Board P. Sivakumar (extreme right) are seen in the photograph. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The handing over of two technologies developed by Mysuru-based Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) for commercialisation were among the ten MoU’s signed by Central Silk Board (CSB) during the Bharat Tex Expo 2024 held in New Delhi recently.

According to a statement issued by CSRTI in Mysuru, the commercialization rights of two technologies developed by CSRTI were handed over by CSRTI director Gandhi Doss to the entrepreneurs, who had purchased them.

The statement identified the technologies as “Chitin/chitosan extraction from sericulture waste developed by a team headed by CSRTI scientist Madhusudan K.N., and Mr Pro – solid bio formulation for management of root rot - developed by a team of scientists headed by Arunakumar G.S.”.

Member secretary and CEO of CSB, Bengaluru, P. Sivakumar, and director (Tech) of CSB Mathira Moorthy S. were also present when the MoUs were exchanged with representatives of Azymus Life Sciences Ltd, Chamarajanagar, and Rainbow Agrotech Pvt Ltd., Kadapa, who had purchased the technologies related to chitin/chitosan extraction and Mr. Pro respectively.

While Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh was the chief guest for the MoU signing ceremony held on February 28, 2024, Secretary to the Government of India for Textiles Rachana Shah, and Joint Secretary to the Ministry of Textiles (Natural fibres) Prajyakta L. Verma were also present on the occasion.

