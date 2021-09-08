Two workers were crushed to death in a trash compactor in Vijayapura on Wednesday. Their bodies were caught in the two arms of the machine. APMC Police, who rushed to the spot, have launched an investigation. The victims were daily wage workers employed by a sanitation contractor, the police said.
Two crushed to death
Special Correspondent
Belagavi ,
September 08, 2021 18:39 IST
Special Correspondent
Belagavi ,
September 08, 2021 18:39 IST
