Karnataka

Two COVID-19 patients die in North Karnataka

There were two COVID-19-related deaths across North Karnataka on Thursday. The region reported 259 new COVID-19 positive cases and 272 discharged patients.

The highest number of cases were in Belagavi with 54, followed by Vijayapura with 51, Uttara Kannada 32, Davangere 29 and Bagalkot with 14, while Haveri reported six cases and Gadag five.

The region had a total of 2,266 active cases on Thursday.

