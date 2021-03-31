Two COVID-19 patients die in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

31 March 2021 22:43 IST

Kalaburagi district reported two deaths and 137 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As per information provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 51-year-old man from Akkamahadevi Colony in Kalaburagi city and a 65-year old man from Panchalingeshwar Temple at Sedam town were the latest victims of the pandemic in the district.

Both the patients were suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. The former was admitted to COVID-19 hospital on March 23 and died on Tuesday. The latter was admitted to COVID-19 hospital on March 24 and died on March 28.

With these two deaths, the total number of people who have succumbed to the pandemic in the district rose to 343.

The district also reported 137 new cases and 47 patients discharged. With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district rose to 1,204.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Bidar district reported 159 new cases taking the total number of active cases in that district to 962.