Two couples, fans of Puneeth, pledge their bodies to RIMS

As many as 52 donate eyes to Meenakshi Netralaya, 80 their blood

Emulating Puneeth Rajkumar’s gesture in donating his eyes, two couples have pledged to donate their bodies and 52 people their eyes, while 80 donated blood in Yadgir.

Fans of the late actor in Yadgir district recently signed agreements stating that they will donate their bodies and eyes to contribute to society as Puneeth did.

Among them were two couples who have donated their bodies to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur. And, 52 people have donated their eyes to Meenakshi Netralaya in Yadgir.

The two couples Hanumayya Nidajinthi, a teacher in a government school in Mundargi, and his wife, Vijayalakshmi, and Mallikarjun Kalal and his wife, Ashwini Kalal, have donated their bodies to RIMS.

“Our bodies will be cremated after death as per ritual. Instead of letting our bodies go waste, we decided to donate them and hence, signed an agreement with RIMS. Now-a-days, the percentage of those donating bodies to medical colleges for study has reduced. We are fans of Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar) and have followed in his footsteps to contribute to society,” Mr. Nidajinthi and Mr. Kalal said.

The deceased actor had emulated his late father and actor Rajkumar by donating his eyes and doctors have transplanted them giving a new lease of life to four people.

And, 80 fans of Appu donated their blood to help needy patients.