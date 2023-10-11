HamberMenu
Two convicted for murdering a youth in Shikaripur

October 11, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court convicted two persons accused of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹1 lakh each. Syed Issak, 20, and Mohammed Noushad, 21, of Ashraya Extension, in Shikaripur picked up an argument with Manoj, 20, of the same locality, on January 1, 2021.

Shikaripur town police registered the complaint and conducted the investigation. Shivanand Madarakhandi, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shikaripur, filed the charge sheet. The Second Additional District and Sessions Judge, B.R. Pallavi, heard the case and pronounced judgement on Wednesday. Government advocate Pushpa represented the prosecution.

