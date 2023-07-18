Two convicted for assaulting forest officials

July 18, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Thirthahalli court on Tuesday convicted two persons accused of assaulting forest officials while they were on duty and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment, besides penalty.

Bhadrappa, 57, and Rakshith, 30, of Alageri near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk assaulted Deputy Range Forest Officer Kiran Kumar and Forest Guard Abhishek Kavadi on January 28, 2021. The government officials had visited Alageri after receiving complaints that the accused had encroached upon forest land. The accused obstructed the officers from discharging their duties and assaulted them.

Based on the complaint filed by the forest officials, Agumbe PSI Shivakumar K. conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. Senior Civil Judge and JMFC of Thirthahalli delivered the judgment, sentencing them to three years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹19,000 each. Upon failing to pay the penalty, the convicted would face one more year imprisonment. Premaleela D.J., government advocate, represented the prosecution.