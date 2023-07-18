HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two convicted for assaulting forest officials

Two convicts in Thirthahalli sentenced to 3 yrs RI for assaulting forest officials. They assaulted the officers and obstructed them from discharging their duty.

July 18, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Thirthahalli court on Tuesday convicted two persons accused of assaulting forest officials while they were on duty and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment, besides penalty.

Bhadrappa, 57, and Rakshith, 30, of Alageri near Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk assaulted Deputy Range Forest Officer Kiran Kumar and Forest Guard Abhishek Kavadi on January 28, 2021. The government officials had visited Alageri after receiving complaints that the accused had encroached upon forest land. The accused obstructed the officers from discharging their duties and assaulted them.

Based on the complaint filed by the forest officials, Agumbe PSI Shivakumar K. conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. Senior Civil Judge and JMFC of Thirthahalli delivered the judgment, sentencing them to three years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹19,000 each. Upon failing to pay the penalty, the convicted would face one more year imprisonment. Premaleela D.J., government advocate, represented the prosecution.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.