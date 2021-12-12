Two construction workers killed following argument, two arrested

Two construction workers died after they were attacked by a co-worker during an argument while they were consuming alcohol on Bogadi Main Road in the city on Saturday night.

The Saraswathipuram police has booked a case and arrested the accused Mahesh and another construction worker.

The incident took place when a group of construction workers comprising the deceased Krishna and Ravi, both from Kottegala village in H.D. Kote taluk near here, and the accused were consuming liquor on a vacant plot of land on Bogadi Main Road and were chatting among themselves. During the conversation, Mahesh became angry over the issue of his wife being teased. He reportedly picked up a construction implement lying nearby and attacked Ravi and Basava, both aged around 30, in a fit of rage. Both died due to the injuries.

Senior police officials visited the spot on Thursday night before the bodies were shifted to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for post-mortem. Mahesh and another construction worker have been taken into custody by the Saraswathipuram police. While the police continued the interrogation of the accused, The police deployed fingerprint experts and a dog squad at the crime spot on Sunday as part of the investigation.

The bodies of the workers were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.