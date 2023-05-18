ADVERTISEMENT

Two construction workers found murdered in Tirthahalli

May 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were found murdered in a structure under construction in Tirthahalli on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Beeresh, 35, and Manja, 46. Both were construction workers.

They were engaged for the construction of the Vishwakarma community hall in the town. Tirthahalli police have arrested Rajanna, 58, also a construction worker, in connection with the murder. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and others inspected the spot.

According to the police, the victim and accused had a scuffle after consuming alcohol late in the evening on Wednesday. The accused allegedly murdered both. Tirththalli Police have registered a murder case.

