Two constables suspended for leaking colleague’s phone call detail record

December 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking serious note of the leak of phone call detail record (CDR) pertaining to a woman constable, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan R. suspended two constables on Wednesday.

Veda Ratna, Head Constable attached to Station Bazaar Police Station, and Tukaram, Head Constable attached to Women Police Station, were the constables suspended.

The woman constable had lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner saying that her mobile CDR was illegally collected and shared with a private person.

Based on the inquiry report submitted by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal, the Commissioner initiated action against the two constables.

