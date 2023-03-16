ADVERTISEMENT

Two constables dismissed for accepting bribe online

March 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two police constables attached to Adugodi station, who were accused of forcing a couple to pay bribe for smoking on the footpath after threatening to foist a case a few months ago, were dismissed from service on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Aravind and Malappa Valikar, confronted the couple during patrolling while they were smoking on the footpath near a tea stall.

The duo threatened to foist a case and slap a fine of ₹50,000. The couple tried to reason with them, but the duo reportedly treated them badly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They forced the couple to pay ₹4,000 and transferred it to the account of a tea vendor nearby. The couple later shared their ordeal on social media tagging senior police officers. Taking serious note, the city Police Commissioner ordered a probe. Following the inquiry, the duo were suspended pending inquiry. After completion of inquiry, they were found guilty and dismissed from service. The inquiry of other bribery cases involving policemen and a home guard in other cases are pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US