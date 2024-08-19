ADVERTISEMENT

Two Congress workers suffer minor burns during protest in Bagalkot

Published - August 19, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two Congress workers suffered burns in Bagalkot on Monday when they tried to set fire to tyres during a protest against the permission given by the Governor for investigation against Chief Minister in the MUDA scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dyamappa Magi of Nagaral village suffered burns on his face and shoulders when he tried to set an old tyre on fire.

Another worker Hanumant Girisagar received minor burns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both were taken to the District Hospital where they were treated as out-patients. They are both out of danger, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to party workers and his followers to exercise caution.

“All my dear brothers who are fighting today on behalf of me and our party for the survival of the country’s Constitution and democracy, please be careful during staging protest. I can understand your concern and anger but your health and life are of utmost importance. I am forever indebted to your love,” he said, in his appeal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US