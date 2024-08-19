Two Congress workers suffer minor burns during protest in Bagalkot

Two Congress workers suffered burns in Bagalkot on Monday when they tried to set fire to tyres during a protest against the permission given by the Governor for investigation against Chief Minister in the MUDA scam.

Dyamappa Magi of Nagaral village suffered burns on his face and shoulders when he tried to set an old tyre on fire.

Another worker Hanumant Girisagar received minor burns.

Both were taken to the District Hospital where they were treated as out-patients. They are both out of danger, the police said.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to party workers and his followers to exercise caution.

“All my dear brothers who are fighting today on behalf of me and our party for the survival of the country’s Constitution and democracy, please be careful during staging protest. I can understand your concern and anger but your health and life are of utmost importance. I am forever indebted to your love,” he said, in his appeal.

