Two Congress MLAs deny they got monetary offers to switch parties in Karnataka

Kittur MLA says he had an offer based on friendship when the Congress was forming the government in Karnataka

Published - November 18, 2024 02:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil

A file photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Two Congress MLAs from Belagavi, in Karnataka, have denied receiving monetary offers from the BJP to defect.

Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil admitted that he got an offer when the Congress was forming the government in Karnataka. “I have several friends in the BJP. They asked me to join their party. That was based on our friendship and cordial relationship. I was not offered any money. But that was the last time (this topic was discussed). Since then, no one has approached me asking me to join the BJP,” he told reporters in Kittur.

Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravi had alleged that the BJP had tried to lure Babasaheb Patil with an offer of ₹100 crore to switch parties.

Raju (Bharamagouda Alagouda) Kage, Congress MLA from Kagwad and chairman of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, denied receiving any offer, monetary or otherwise, at any time whatsoever. “I do not know why my name is doing the rounds. I do not know the context in which the CM has spoken of the attempts at engineering defection. I will go to Bengaluru on November 19 and speak to the CM and others about the issue,’‘ Mr Kage said.

