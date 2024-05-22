GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two complex robotic kidney transplant surgeries performed at city hospital

The surgeries were conducted on two patients: an 11-year-old boy from Yemen, and a 34-year-old man from Bengaluru

Published - May 22, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Both patients went through robot-assisted laparoscopic live-related renal transplant surgery. 

Both patients went through robot-assisted laparoscopic live-related renal transplant surgery.  | Photo Credit: WHYFRAMESTUDIO

Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, recently completed two complex robotic kidney transplant surgeries for end-stage kidney disease.  The surgeries were conducted on two patients: an 11-year-old boy from Yemen, and a 34-year-old man from Bengaluru. Both underwent live-related kidney transplant surgeries, with their aunt and father serving as donors, respectively. 

In the first case, 11-year-old Ahmed from Yemen, a known case of Steroid Resistant Nephrotic Syndrome (SRNS) was admitted to Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road with stage five chronic kidney disease. Ahmed had SRNS since the tender age of four which led to kidney disease. Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder characterized by the presence of protein in the urine, low levels of protein in the blood, high cholesterol, and swelling, said a press release.

Since Ahmed’s parents were unable to donate their kidney, his aunt came forward and was found to be a perfect match. After a thorough evaluation, the surgical team performed a Robot-assisted Laparoscopic Live Related Renal Transplant Surgery. 

Ahmed was discharged just five days post-surgery, marking a successful procedure and a newfound hope for his health.

In the second case,  Chetan, a 34-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, with a history of hypertension, was diagnosed with Solitary Kidney, a condition where an individual has a single kidney instead of two. Chetan’s  74-year-old father despite his old age came forward to donate his kidney to his son. Just like Ahmed,  Chetan also underwent a Robot-assisted Laparoscopic Live-Related Renal Transplant surgery, followed by ureteral stenting. He was discharged from the hospital after five day of observation.

Dr. Manjunath S., Consultant-Nephrology, said, “Both the patients presented unique challenges due to their medical histories and donor constraints. Ahmed’s familial genetic predisposition and the unavailability of his father as a donor posed significant hurdles, while Chetan’s father, despite his age and health issues, courageously volunteered as a donor.”

“Managing these complexities requires a multidisciplinary approach, careful evaluation, and innovative surgical techniques. By leveraging advanced robotic technology, we navigated these challenges with precision and confidence, ensuring successful outcomes for both patients,” he further added.

Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, said,“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed medical team for their dedication and expertise in successfully treating these patients. These cases exemplify the clinical excellence and cutting-edge technology that define us, reaffirming our commitment to providing the highest standards of care to our patients.”

