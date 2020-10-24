Two committees to manage Sigandur Chowdeshwari temple

DC issues order following controversies over administration

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B.S hivakumar has issued an order constituting two committees to look after Chowdeshwari Temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk, which hit the headlines recently over differences between the trustees and the priests of the temple.

The DC, in his order issued on Friday, said the monitoring committee would include the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of Sagar sub-division, a retired district judge and an auditor. The advisory committee would include the Minister in charge of the district; MLA of Sagar; Lok Sabha member of Shivamogga; Ramappa, trustee of Sigandur Chowdamma Devi Trust; and Sheshagiri Bhat, chief priest of the temple.

The committees have been formed in the wake of recent controversies over the temple administration. Many organisations had appealed to the State government to bring the temple under the Muzrai Department, citing financial mismanagement in the administration. There were allegations that the trust had built many structures encroaching upon the forest area. Recently, the differences between S. Ramappa, the trustee and Sheshagiri Bhat, the priest, had attracted the attention of media.

The DC had visited the temple last week. Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa too had held a meeting on the issue during his recent visit to Shivamogga.

The DC, in his order, said the site where Siganduru Chowdeshwari Temple existed was part of Soppina Betta, within the wildlife forest area in the Kargal Range. Siganduru Chowdeshwari Trust had built a temple, lodge, dining hall, toilets, marriage hall, hotel, parking yard and commercial complexes by encroaching upon 20 acres of government land. The tahsildar of Sagar had ordered the demolition of illegal structures on October 30, 2015, itself. The DC also noted irregularities in maintaining the records of valuables offered by the devotees.

Citing these issues, the DC said, he had submitted a report to the State gGovernment. Referring to a High Court order concerning a temple in Chikkamagaluru district, the DC has favoured Muzrai Department taking over the Sigandur temple. He constituted the committee to look after the temple management until the government takes a further decision.