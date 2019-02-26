Two coaches of Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Super fast Mail derailed at Shoranur

Two coaches of Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central Super fast Mail detailed at Shoranur on Tuesday morning. No injuries or casualties were reported fortunately, according to Railway sources.

One parcel van next to the Locomotive and one coach attached to it came off the rails as the train was entering Road 7 of Shoranur Yard from Palakkad side at around 6.30 am. Train traffic was disrupted on certain sections following the derailment.

Palakkad Division's PRO M K Gopinathan said all passengers were safe and the tracks would be restored for normal traffic shortly.

The affected train 12601 Chennai Central - Mangaluru Mail is about to start from Mannanur.