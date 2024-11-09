Two cleaners found dead, third missing

Two cleaners of a private bus service were found dead under mysterious circumstances at the parking shed in Seegehalli in Bagalur on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Nagesh, 55, and his associate Manjunath, 50, The duo along with another employee had been working at a shed as cleaners and living there for the past two years. The third employee, identified as Suresh, is presently missing and police suspected that he might have killed them over a drunken brawl and fled the scene.

The incident came to light when other employees came to work and found the duo dead in a pool of blood. The police rushed to the spot and conducted a spot investigation. A case of murder has been registered and investigations are on .