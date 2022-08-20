Two children with cataract regain vision following surgery at govt hospital

Cataracts, common in adults as they age, are rare in children

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 20, 2022 22:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two children suffering from traumatic cataract and lamellar developmental cataract have regained vision with intraocular lens (IOL) implantation. They were operated at the District Hospital in Chickballapur under the National Blindness Control programme.

Shivakumar, Chickballapur District Blindness Control Officer, said the children — aged nine and 11 years — are the first paediatric cases to undergo the surgery at the district hospital. “We identified the children and a team of doctors at the hospital immediately conducted the procedure as any delay can deteriorate vision. Four more children have been identified and are being worked up for the procedure,” he said.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D., who tweeted about the surgery, said nine-year-old Lochita, who had a history of vision loss in both her eyes since birth, was diagnosed with bilateral congenital lamellar cataract. The girl has regained vision in one eye following the procedure. Her second eye surgery is scheduled on August 23, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second child, 11-year-old Sudharshan, came with a history of injury in his left eye with a stick while playing. Following the injury, he suffered complete vision loss. He was diagnosed with ‘traumatic cataract’ and he underwent cataract extraction and IOL implantation on August 18. The boy has regained vision following the procedure,” he said.

Rare in children

Cataracts, which are common in adults as they age, are rare in children. K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said congenital cataracts can be present from birth in children. They can also appear as a result of eye injuries, known as ‘traumatic cataracts’, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Asserting on the need for early intervention, the doctor said cataracts can affect one eye (unilateral) or both eyes (bilateral). “Some cataracts are small and do not majorly affect vision. However, other more progressive cataracts can cause permanent vision damage. Such children need to be operated as soon as they are diagnosed,” the doctor said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app