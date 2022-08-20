Two children with cataract regain vision following surgery at govt hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Two children suffering from traumatic cataract and lamellar developmental cataract have regained vision with intraocular lens (IOL) implantation. They were operated at the District Hospital in Chickballapur under the National Blindness Control programme.

Shivakumar, Chickballapur District Blindness Control Officer, said the children — aged nine and 11 years — are the first paediatric cases to undergo the surgery at the district hospital. “We identified the children and a team of doctors at the hospital immediately conducted the procedure as any delay can deteriorate vision. Four more children have been identified and are being worked up for the procedure,” he said.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D., who tweeted about the surgery, said nine-year-old Lochita, who had a history of vision loss in both her eyes since birth, was diagnosed with bilateral congenital lamellar cataract. The girl has regained vision in one eye following the procedure. Her second eye surgery is scheduled on August 23, he said.

“The second child, 11-year-old Sudharshan, came with a history of injury in his left eye with a stick while playing. Following the injury, he suffered complete vision loss. He was diagnosed with ‘traumatic cataract’ and he underwent cataract extraction and IOL implantation on August 18. The boy has regained vision following the procedure,” he said.

Rare in children

Cataracts, which are common in adults as they age, are rare in children. K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said congenital cataracts can be present from birth in children. They can also appear as a result of eye injuries, known as ‘traumatic cataracts’, he said.

Asserting on the need for early intervention, the doctor said cataracts can affect one eye (unilateral) or both eyes (bilateral). “Some cataracts are small and do not majorly affect vision. However, other more progressive cataracts can cause permanent vision damage. Such children need to be operated as soon as they are diagnosed,” the doctor said.