Two children suspected to have drowned in Bhadra canal in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau May 12, 2022 12:29 IST

They had gone to the canal along with two other children and an adult to swim in the water

A file photo of Bhadra canal in Shivamogga district, Karnataka.

Two children, who had gone swimming in the Bhadra canal at Agaradahalli near Holehonnur in Bhadravati taluk on May 11, have been reported missing. Local people are searching for them with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the police. Chandana, 12, and her brother Harsha, 10, of Agaradahalli in Bhadravati taluk, had gone to the canal along with their uncle and two other children. A few minutes after they got into the water, all four children faced trouble coming out of the water. Local people rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of the children. They also informed the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel about the incident. B.R. Ashok Kumar, District Fire Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that a team from Bhadravati Fire Station had rushed to the spot with a boat. “They searched for the children till evening, but could not find the two missing children. Our team came back at night,” he said. The search for the missing children was expected to resume on May 12.



