Two children suffocate to death in abandoned ice cream freezer

A game of hide-and-seek turned tragic for two young girls at Masage village in Nanjangud, near here, when they reportedly died due to suffocation while hiding inside an abandoned ice cream freezer on Wednesday.

Kavya, 5, daughter of Raju Nayaka, and Bhagya, 9, daughter of Nagaraja Nayaka, decided to hide in the ice cream freezer box that had been lying unused near their house in the village.

Children of the neighbourhood often clambered over the freezer box and sat on it while playing. But, on Wednesday, the two girls decided to enter the box and hide themselves during a game of hide-and-seek. Unfortunately, they were locked in and were suffocated to death, a police official said.

The incident came to light only after the parents started frantically searching for the missing children along with the other villagers.

The parents of the deceased were inconsolable when they found the children dead in the ice cream freezer box.

The last rites were completed without bringing the matter to the notice of the police. A police official said the parents did not want the bodies to be cut open during post-mortem and had carried out the last rites without informing the police.