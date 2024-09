Two children who suffered burns while trying to burst crackers were admitted to hospital in Hubballi on Saturday.

Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery at KMC-RI Ravindra Yelagar said that one of the boys was shifted from Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences.

The 12-year-old boy has suffered burns in his eye, stomach, leg and hands.

In the other case, a 15-year-old boy suffered some minor burns. Both are under treatment.