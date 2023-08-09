HamberMenu
Two children run over by speeding goods vehicle

August 09, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two children aged five and eight were killed and three others injured when a speeding goods vehicle ran over them while they were returning from tuitions on the outskirts of Ramanagara on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rohith, 5, and Shalini, 8. The other three children identified as Suchith, Gouthami and Lekhana escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when the children were going home from tuitions. The driver of the vehicle coming from Magadi was allegedly driving in a rash manner.

The driver soon abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Passers-by rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared two of them as brought dead.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle. Efforts are on to track down the accused.

