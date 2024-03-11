GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two children learning swimming drowned in pond, their father also dies trying to save them

March 11, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man and his two sons drowned in a farm pond in Nidagundi in Belagavi district on Sunday night.

Schoolteacher Kallappa Ganiger and his sons, 11-year-old Manoj and nine-year-old Madan, died when they accidentally drowned while learning swimming lessons.

The children drowned one after the other and their father was sucked in by the water while trying to rescue them, said a police officer.

Ganiger was an assistant teacher in the Government Kannada Lower Primary School in Hukkeri Tota hamlet near Raibag. The children were students at Sun Shine Convent in Raibag.

Officers from Raibag Police Station visited the village.

Fellow teachers and villagers were engaged in collecting the bodies from the farm pond.

Members of the Ganiger family are in shock, according to their friend Veeranna Madiwalar.

