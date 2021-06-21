Two children injured in gelatin sticks explosion

Hassan

21 June 2021 20:38 IST

Two children suffered injuries when gelatin sticks they were handling exploded at Channahalli in Alur taluk on Monday. The children picked up gelatin sticks found on the ground taking them for crackers and tried to burst them with the help of boulders.

Abhishek and Krithika, who were playing on the ground, suffered injuries. Both are aged around 12. Locals then called an ambulance and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Hassan. The children are undergoing treatment.

Senior police officers visited the spot. A few months ago, the construction of a canal as part of the Yetinahole Project was taken up at the site. Workers are said to have used gelatin sticks for blasting purposes. The police suspected that the workers may have left behind some sticks at the site and the children spotted them.

