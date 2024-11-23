 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Two children found dead, mother critical in Bengaluru

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two children were found strangled to death at their residence in Subramanyapura on Thursday night and their mother was also found unconscious. She was being treated at a private hospital and her condition was said to be critical. 

The police suspect that Mamata Sahoo, 24, killed Shubham, 7, and Siya, 3, and attempted to die by suicide, but was rescued by her husband Sunil Sahoo, an auto driver.

However, Mamata Sahoo has reportedly claimed that her husband Sunil killed the two children, said the police. 

According to the police, Sunil returned home at 10 p.m. and discovered the three lying unconscious and rushed them to a private hospital. Staff at the hospital alerted the police. The children were declared brought dead and Mamata was being treated. The couple had a marital issue and Mamata suspected her husband’s fidelity, the police added. 

“The man claims his wife killed their two children and tried to end her life. But she claims that he killed the two children. Investigation is on to ascertain what happened exactly,” said Lokesh B. Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Bengaluru.

(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help)

