Two children discharged from KIMS after recovery

Two children who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here after they tested negative following treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa M., the three-and-a-half-year-old boy (P-234) and seven-year-old girl (P-235) tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours.

“Further tests were held to confirm that the children did not have any respiratory problems. Subsequently, they were discharged on Friday,” Ms. Deepa said in a release.

The children’s mother, who had tested negative but was permitted to stay in the hospital to take care of them, was also discharged after she tested negative again.

With these two kids getting discharged, the number of COVID-19 patients who have been cured and discharged from hospital has gone up to four. Six more patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in KIMS.

Five discharged

Belagavi Special Correspondent reports:

Five persons were discharged in Belagavi on Saturday, taking the total number of persons discharged to 15.

They include four women and a man, all from Hire Bagewadi village. They will have to observe a 14-day quarantine at home, doctors said. Now there are only 57 active cases in the hospital. None of them is symptomatic, according to officers.

The total number of patients in the district rose to 73 on Saturday after one more person from Belagavi person tested positive. He is a a contact of P-128.

District in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi flagged off three mobile preliminary and throat swab collection centres in Belagavi on Saturday.