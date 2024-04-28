ADVERTISEMENT

Two children die of suspected food poisoning, four admitted to hospital

April 28, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

Officials have collected food samples that the children had for dinner for carrying out tests

The Hindu Bureau

Two children of a family died and four have been hit by diarrhoea and vomiting following suspected food poisoning in Wadlur village of Raichur district late on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as seven-year-old Arati and nine-year-old Priyanka.

The affected people have been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The names of the affected people were given as Maruti, Hussainamma and Lakshman, who are the father, mother and grandfather of the deceased, respectively, and the fourth, Lakkappa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The condition of those admitted in hospital is said to be stable.

It is said that six members of the family had dinner on Friday night. But they felt discomfort and complained of diarrhoea and vomiting on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately, they were taken to RIMS. However, Arati and Priyanka died unable to respond to treatment.

The family is basically from Kamaldinni village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district. It is employed in a brick manufacturing unit. And, the children came to meet their parents since there are holidays for schools.

Officials of the Food Safety Department have collected food samples that the children had for dinner for carrying out tests.

A case has been registered in the Raichur Rural Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US