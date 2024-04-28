Two children die of suspected food poisoning, four admitted to hospital

April 28, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Yadgir

Two children of a family died and four have been hit by diarrhoea and vomiting following suspected food poisoning in Wadlur village of Raichur district late on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as seven-year-old Arati and nine-year-old Priyanka.

The affected people have been admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur.

The names of the affected people were given as Maruti, Hussainamma and Lakshman, who are the father, mother and grandfather of the deceased, respectively, and the fourth, Lakkappa.

The condition of those admitted in hospital is said to be stable.

It is said that six members of the family had dinner on Friday night. But they felt discomfort and complained of diarrhoea and vomiting on Saturday.

Immediately, they were taken to RIMS. However, Arati and Priyanka died unable to respond to treatment.

The family is basically from Kamaldinni village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district. It is employed in a brick manufacturing unit. And, the children came to meet their parents since there are holidays for schools.

Officials of the Food Safety Department have collected food samples that the children had for dinner for carrying out tests.

A case has been registered in the Raichur Rural Police Station.