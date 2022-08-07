Two children die in wall collapse in Bengaluru

August 07, 2022 20:14 IST

Two women were injured in the incident

Two children were buried alive and two women were injured when a part of the wall of a cowshed belonging to an adjacent house collapsed on them after heavy rains in Solur village near Kudlu Cross in Kudur police station limits, Ramanagaram, early on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Parbeen Sunak, 4, and his cousin Ishika, 3. The injured Monisha and her daughter-in-law Meena have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, while Nikesh, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, escaped unhurt.

According to the police, Parbeen had come with his grandmother Monisha to visit Nikesh and his family from Bengaluru. The victims are from Nepal. Parbeen and Monisha were staying in Bengaluru, while Nikesh and Meena, working as labourers, were staying in the sheet house belonging to Mubin Shariff, with their daughter Ishika.

The incident occurred around 2.30 a.m. when a part of the wall of the cowshed of the adjacent house belonging to Ganga Rangamma collapsed on the room where the four people, including the two children and women, were sleeping.

Due to the impact, the two children were buried alive while the women were rescued by people who rushed to the spot and pulled them out of the debris.

The Kudur police reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital, but it was too late. The doctors declared the two children ‘brought dead’ while Monisha and Meena are being treated and are said to be out of danger.

Based on the complaint by Nikesh, the police registered a case of death due to negligence against Ganga Rangamma and also against Mubin Shariff for further investigations.