Two children dead in Belagavi

Belagavi

10 October 2021 09:50 IST

Two of four children who accidentally fell into an irrigation canal in Kohalli near Athani died on Saturday night.

Siblings Sapna Pundipalle, 11, and Pratham Pundipalle, 7, were washed away. Local residents rescued the two other children who were gasping for breath.

The four friends were playing in the ground near the canal. They fell into the canal by accident, police said.

The bodies of the two children were fished out by the fire and emergency services personnel . A case has been registered in Aigali police station.