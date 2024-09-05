ADVERTISEMENT

Two children dead, 40 injured as school van and bus collide in road accident near Raichur

Updated - September 05, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Yadgir

Of the 40 persons injured, 32 were school children; while two died, three children are in a very critical condition

The Hindu Bureau

The school van and a government bus which collided in Manvi taluk of Raichur district. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Approximately 40 people, including 32 children, were injured in a gruesome road accident that occurred between a school van and a government-owned bus, near Kapagal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district on September 5, 2024. Of the injured children, two passed away. The deceased have been identified as Samarth (7) and Srikanth (12).

According to sources, out of 32 children who were on their way to a private school in Manvi in a van, three suffered severe injuries, and their condition is said to be very critical. The rest suffered minor injuries.

The remaining injured persons are the passengers travelling in the bus. The bus was heading towards Raichur from Manvi.

As many as 17 children, including the three with severe injuries, have been shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) at Raichur, while the rest have been admitted to various private hospitals.

Sources said that the number of causalities may increase. The school van was going to a private school after boarding children from different villages.

Anxious parents rushed to the hospitals where their children were admitted. The incident happened in Manvi police station limits. Further information is awaited.

