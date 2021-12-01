Two chasing cattle-carrying vehicle seriously injured

Two people suffered serious injuries when a pick-up vehicle, allegedly carrying stolen cattle, hit them near Bejjavalli in Tirthahalli taluk on Tuesday.

Kiran, 23, and Sharath, 24, brothers from Kittanagadde village, spotted the vehicle carrying cattle, allegedly stolen at Melige village, and chased it on their two-wheeler. It is said the pick-up vehicle hit them before the driver sped away.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Tirthahalli and from there they were shifted to Manipal for treatment. Following this incident, relatives of the injured and Bajrang Dal activists gathered in Tirthahalli. They demanded that the State Government take strict action against cattle thieves and those who transport cattle illegally.

Strict action

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also the MLA from Tirthahalli, met the injured people and assured the residents of the town that the Government would punish cattle thieves.

The Minister told presspersons that the law prohibiting cow slaughter had come into effect and it would be implemented. “I have instructed the police to take action against those involved in the case. The injured are undergoing treatment at Manipal,” he said.