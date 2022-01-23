Two charred to death

Belagavi

23 January 2022 22:06 IST

Two men were burnt to death in a fire in a shop selling plastic material and toys in Nidagundi village, Vijayapura district, on Saturday night.

Ashok Disnoi and Limbaram Disnoi, both aged 35, who were sleeping in the shop, were charred to death when the shop caught fire at night. The police said that a short circuit may have caused the fire. A case has been registered.

