Two caught with ₹1 crore cash

April 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Alert police caught two private firm employees carrying unaccounted cash of ₹1 crore. The patrolling police noticed two men getting down from an autorickshaw at Kalinga Rao bus stand to get into the bus for Vijayanagar.

Noticing the police, the duo started behaving suspiciously, following which the police asked them to hand over the bags for checking. Praveen and Suresh reluctantly handed over the bags and currency bundles were found stashed.

Praveen and Suresh confessed that they were staff of a consultancy firm and they were taking the cash to their clients in Jayanagar. However, there was no consistency in their statements about the source of money.

The duo were later handed over to the I-T department for further probe, a senior police officer said.

