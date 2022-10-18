Two caught smuggling brown sugar into prison

ADVERTISEMENT

An alert head constable at the security check at Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara caught two youth trying to smuggle 3g of brown sugar concealed in the fly of a pant zipper, which they were planning to hand over to their associate lodged in the prison as an undertrial since 2018.

The duo, identified as Goutham Suresh and Bharath Babu, both 19 and residents of Kadugodi had come to see their associate Ajith Kumar, 24, last Friday. They had completed the formalities and availed the visitors’ pass to get their bag checked.

Head Constable Ramzan Sab Nadaf, while checking the bag, found few pants and started inspecting them closely. He found that the fly of the pant was altered and a closer inspection revealed 3g of a powder wrapped in a plastic cover.

The duo was handed over to Parappana Agarahara police along with the drugs for further investigations. Based on the complaint filed by Ramesh P.S., Chief Superintendent of Prisons, the police registered a case under the NDPS Act, 1985, and also under the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act for further investigation.