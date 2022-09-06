Two cases registered over death of Belagavi seer

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 06, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered two cases in connection with the death of Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami, seer of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt at Neginal in Belagavi district.

The seer was found dead in his quarters on Monday morning. The police suspect he ended his life after feeling insulted that his name was included among seers with questionable character, in a conversation between two women.

A week after an audio clip said to be of a telephonic conversation between Managundi Satyakka and Gangavati Rudramma was leaked, the seer was found dead. The Basava Kendra members complained to the police, saying the women responsible for the audio clip should face legal action for defamation and abetment to suicide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have also registered a case of unnatural death of the seer. A note found in his quarters, in which the seer is said to have said that no action should be initiated against anyone, is being studied.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The seer’s last rites were conducted in Neginal village on Tuesday. A large number of devotees, including women, gathered at the mutt. The body was taken out in a procession around the village, before it was buried according to Lingayat traditions in a farm land belonging to the mutt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app