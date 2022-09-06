Two cases registered over death of Belagavi seer

The police have registered two cases in connection with the death of Sri Basava Siddalinga Swami, seer of Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt at Neginal in Belagavi district.

The seer was found dead in his quarters on Monday morning. The police suspect he ended his life after feeling insulted that his name was included among seers with questionable character, in a conversation between two women.

A week after an audio clip said to be of a telephonic conversation between Managundi Satyakka and Gangavati Rudramma was leaked, the seer was found dead. The Basava Kendra members complained to the police, saying the women responsible for the audio clip should face legal action for defamation and abetment to suicide.

The police have also registered a case of unnatural death of the seer. A note found in his quarters, in which the seer is said to have said that no action should be initiated against anyone, is being studied.

The seer’s last rites were conducted in Neginal village on Tuesday. A large number of devotees, including women, gathered at the mutt. The body was taken out in a procession around the village, before it was buried according to Lingayat traditions in a farm land belonging to the mutt.