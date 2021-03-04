Two cases of KFD reported in Shivamogga

Hassan

04 March 2021 03:22 IST

Two cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) have been reported in Shivamogga district. A 57-year-old lady from Kagegar near Thirthahalli tested positive for KFD on February 28. She has been under treatment at J.C. Hospital in Thirthahalli. Another person from Ranganthapura near BRP in Bhadravati taluk tested positive on Tuesday. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhadravati.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that both cases were found in the area bordering Chikkamagaluru. The lady, who was suffering from a fever, was found infected. “We could trace the case because of our mobile screening unit that is active in that locality,” he said.

The second case was reported from Bhadravati taluk, where there had been no history of KFD. “It is a new area. We received information about death of a monkey near BRP in Bhadravati. An autopsy was conducted and 15 people were subjected to tests. One was found infected. He had no fever,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health and Family Welfare Department has identified a hotspot and began the process of vaccination. “We are taking all precautionary measures as the place is close to Kuvempu University campus,” he said. Both patients were safe and recovering.