Karnataka

Two cases in Belagavi

A 15-year-old boy and a girl of 10 years tested positive for COVID-19 in Kudchi near Raibag of Belagavi district on Friday. While the boy had come into contact with Patient number 148, the girl had come in contact with Patient number 150.

Both were admitted to the designated district hospital and are responding to treatment. This takes the district tally to 45. One person has died of the disease while three others have been discharged.

