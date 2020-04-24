Two cases in Belagavi

A 15-year-old boy and a girl of 10 years tested positive for COVID-19 in Kudchi near Raibag of Belagavi district on Friday. While the boy had come into contact with Patient number 148, the girl had come in contact with Patient number 150.
Both were admitted to the designated district hospital and are responding to treatment. This takes the district tally to 45. One person has died of the disease while three others have been discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.