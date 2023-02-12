ADVERTISEMENT

Two cars gutted in accidental fire

February 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two cars were gutted and another was damaged in an accidental fire that broke out at the parking lot in Palace Grounds on Sunday.

The fire was noticed at around 2.30 p.m. and passers-by alerted the fire control room. Two tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire in an hour.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel suspect that dry leaves and waste material caught fire due to cigarette smoking by passers-by.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sadashiva Nagar police reached the spot to probe the exact reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US